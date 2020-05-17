Realme is launching its first TV and smartwatch on 25 May. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Apart from the Realme Watch, the Oppo sub-brand is launching a new IoT device that you can watch in your living room. According to the latest teaser, Realme will be launching a smartwatch as well as a brand new TV next week.

The event is taking place on 25th May at 12.30pm in India, which is at 3.00pm Malaysian time. The event will be streamed live on its YouTube channel.

It’s time to #LeapToNext as we move forward to fulfill our vision of making #realme the most loved Tech Lifestyle brand.

Join us in this journey at 12:30 PM, 25th May on our official channels. pic.twitter.com/Ff9aEytKw0 — realme Link (@realmeLink) May 15, 2020

As seen on the previous leaks, the Realme Watch looks like an Apple Watch clone and it is rumoured to come with 1.4″ TFT colour display. It is said to offer up to seven days of battery life and it could come with IP68 rated water resistance and a heart rate sensor. The Realme Watch has already passed Malaysia’s SIRIM certification but it appears to only support Bluetooth without any cellular or WiFi connectivity.

According to NDTV, the Realme TV is expected to come in 43″ and 32″ sizes. Based on a picture taken at a warehouse, there’s a faint “Netflix” logo on the box. It could be possible that the TV might run Android TV or come with at least Google Cast support.

Since Realme is targeting the budget segment, it is likely to come with a Full HD screen but a 4K UHD version might still be a possibility. It is worth highlighting that its rival Xiaomi is currently selling Mi TVs in India ranging from 40″ full HD models to 65″ 4K screens. — SoyaCincau