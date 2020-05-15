Sony Xperia 10 II: 6” OLED display and IP68 water resistance for under RM1,800

The Xperia 10 II is a mid-range device and it succeeds the Xperia 10 that was released last year. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 ― Sony Malaysia has announced what appears to be their first new phone of the year with the arrival of the Xperia 10 II (pronounced as Mark two). The device was announced together with the Xperia 1 II via a virtual launch in February.

Pricing and availability

Below is the official price for the Sony Xperia 10 II in Malaysia:

4GB RAM + 128GB storage ― RM1,799

The device comes in four colour options ― Black, Grey, Mint and Blue. It will be available in Malaysia from July 2020 at Sony Stores in KLCC and The Curve, as well as Sony Store Online, Sony flagship store on Lazada and at Sony authorised dealers.

Sony Xperia 10 II Specs

The Xperia 10 II is a mid-range device and it succeeds the Xperia 10 that was released last year. It features a 6.0” OLED display that pushes a Full HD+ (2520x1080) resolution in a wide 21:9 aspect ratio.

Design-wise, it looks like a typical Xperia device featuring a flat slab candy bar design with rounded corners. For greater durability, it uses Corning Gorilla 6 and it comes with IP68-rated dust and water resistance. Like its predecessor, it also uses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Storage is still expandable via microSD up to 1TB.

In terms of cameras, it comes with a versatile triple-camera setup with a 12MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and an 8MP telephoto camera that offers 2x optical zoom. For selfies, the device is equipped with an 8MP front camera. The Xperia 10 II can shoot 4K videos with SteadyShot stabilisation and it also supports 120fps slow-mo videos.

For audio enthusiasts, you’ll be happy to know that the device retains a 3.5mm headphone jack and it supports DSEE HX audio upscaling along with Hi-Res Audio playback. Powering the device is a 3,600mAh battery which has Sony’s Adaptive Charging feature to help prolong the battery’s lifespan.

At the time of writing, there’s still no news on the local availability for the Xperia 1 II flagship smartphone. The Xperia 1 II features a 6.5” 4K HDR OLED display and it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. ― SoyaCincau