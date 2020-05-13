Ubisoft Forward stakes out June date for online showcase

Ubisoft Forward is likely to bring a heavy focus to ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,’ given its high profile, cross-platform plans. — Picture courtesy of Ubisoft

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13 — The French video game giant will showcase Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine and others at a June 12 digital event.

In the absence of the 2020 Electronic Entertainment Expo, a number of video game publishers are hosting their own online showcase events.

Among them will be Ubisoft, the French-headquartered publisher and worldwide studio network behind the Assassin’s Creed, Tom Clancy’s and Just Dance franchises.

The company has a Ubisoft Forward event planned for Friday, June 12 starting at 12pm PDT (3pm EDT, 7pm UTC, 8pm UK, 9pm CEST / SAST, then June 13 at 12:30am IST, 3am SG, PHT, MY, CST, 4am SK and JP, 5am AEST).

It didn’t specify any titles for the showcase, but has only recently revealed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a Viking-themed entry to its long-running action adventure series; the game is being prepared for not only the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia, but also, bearing its last-quarter debut in mind, late 2020’s new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Also on Ubisoft’s 2020 slate is Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine, a thematic continuation of Rainbow Six Siege’s popular three-player alien invasion mode Outbreak.

Sticking with the same franchise, turn-based tactical mobile game Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad is already in a regional soft launch on Android, with an iOS version in development after having been announced at E3 2019.

Alongside them, Ubisoft has sci-fi sports game Roller Champions scheduled for a full release in the first half of this year—and, as we draw closer to June, quite possibly around the time that Ubisoft Forward takes place; joining it on PC in 2020 should be a new entry to town management franchise The Settlers.

Looking further ahead, myths and legends action adventure Gods and Monsters, whose art style and scope has been favourably compared to Nintendo’s excellent The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and near-future vigilante jaunt Watch Dogs: Legion have been forecast for release before the end of March 2021.

And though it’s not clear how far along open seas combat jig Skull & Bones and long-awaited sci-fi fantasy Beyond Good and Evil 2 might be, they could yet venture out for Ubisoft Forward. — AFP-Relaxnews