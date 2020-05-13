New Sony ExtraBass wireless speakers are shockproof, waterproof and dustproof

The new speakers feature ExtraBass sound, so you can enjoy ‘deep, punchy bass’ thanks to Sony’s renowned audio. — Picture courtesy of Sony via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Sony launched their new ExtraBass wireless speakers — the SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33 and SRS-XB23 — to be available in Malaysia from July 2020. The speakers are also shockproof, waterproof and dustproof in addition to a fresh and lightweight design.

Sound

Along with their WF-SP800N wireless earbuds that will also be launched in Malaysia this July, the new speakers feature ExtraBass sound, so you can enjoy “deep, punchy bass” thanks to Sony’s renowned audio. Sony’s newly developed ‘X-Balanced Speaker Unit’ has a non-circular shape, maximising the area of the speaker diaphragm, and increasing sound pressure for a more punchy bass.

Unlike the circular diaphragm in a conventional speaker unit, the X-Balanced Speaker Unit in the XB43 (seen above) features an almost rectangular diaphragm. It’s 2-way speaker system combines a woofer for low to mid frequencies with a dedicated tweeter for the higher range frequencies, resulting in a deep punchy bass mixed with vocal clarity.

As for the X-Balanced speaker units in the XB33 and XB23 (also seen above), they feature a newly developed non-circular diaphragm and off-centre design. This creates more sound pressure, but keeps the speakers compact in size.

The Sony speakers not only waterproof, but shockproof and dustproof as well. — Picture courtesy of Sony via SoyaCincau

Safe to play outdoors

The Sony speakers have an IP67 rating, means the unit can be dropped into a body of water up to a metre deep for half an hour. It’s also designed so you can take your speaker to the beach, the forest, the desert, camping, or any other outdoor area you can think of as it’s not only waterproof, but shockproof and dustproof as well.

The XB33 and XB23 speakers have undergone extensive shock testing and can withstand the inevitable knocks, bumps and scrapes that come with everyday use. Even if you drop them, the speakers will keep working, although deformation or damage from dropping the speakers may cause deterioration of the waterproof and dustproof performance.

Extra features

Live Sound mode: The XB43 and XB33 both have the feature, where they can bring a “3-dimensional sound experience” to the speakers to make it sound like you are at a live venue.

Lights: You can add a music festival atmosphere with the speakers’ tweeter and speaker lighting, although tweeter lighting is only available for the XB43.

Connection to apps: You can use the “Sony | Music Centre” app (Android, iOS) to control the speaker from your phone and select your favourite playlist, cue the next song or turn the lighting off to suit your mood. You can also download the Fiestable app (Android, iOS) to let the lights flash in sync with the beat, or simply change the colour to suit your mood, although this app only works with the XB43 and XB33.

Colours: The Sony speakers comes in a wide range of colours with a refreshed design. The colours include black, blue and taupe for SRS-XB43, black, blue, taupe and red for SRS-XB33, and black, light blue, taupe, coral red and olive green for SRS-XB23.

Design: The fits perfectly into a backpack pocket or the cupholder of your camping chair. It also features a convenient strap to hang it from a tent or tree during a weekend camping trip.

Charging: The XB43 and the XB33 can be charged with the newly adopted USB-Type-C, and has a USB-Type-A out port, which allows you to use the speakers as a “powerbank” for your phone. The XB23 however, only has the USB-C charging port.

Battery life and connectivity: The XB43 and XB33 models have up to 24-hour battery life with Stamina mode/lighting off. XB23’s battery life goes up to 12 hours in Stamina mode.

All three Sony speakers will be available in Malaysia from July 2020. The recommended selling price will be announced by July, but SRS-XB23, SRS-XB33 and SRS-XB43 are priced at USD 100 (RM433), USD 150 (RM650) and USD 250 (RM1,084), respectively, in the US

For more details, you can click here for the XB23, here for the XB33 and here for the XB43. — SoyaCincau