Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite has arrived in Malaysia, priced at RM1,599

The Mi Note 10 Lite is Xiaomi’s affordable alternative to the Mi Note 10 and it still retains several high-spec hardware from the more expensive model. — Picture courtesy of Xiaomi via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Apart from the Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi Malaysia has also announced the arrival of its Mi Note 10 Lite.

This is their affordable alternative to the Mi Note 10 and it still retains several high-spec hardware from the more expensive model.

Pricing and availability

In Malaysia, Xiaomi is only offering a single spec variant and below is the official pricing:

Mi Note 10 Lite 8GB RAM + 128GB storage — RM1,599

The device comes in three colours — Nebula Purple, Glacier White and Midnight Black. It will be available officially starting 12th May 2020.

If you purchase the device via Lazada, they are offering a Mi Business Backpack 2 while authorised retailers will bundle the device with a free 20,000mAh Redmi Powerbank.

Mi Note 10 Lite specs

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite features a 6.47″ AMOLED display that pushes a Full HD+ resolution. The screen is curved at both edges and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Similar to its other Mi Note 10 siblings, it also comes with tiny notch and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and it comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Unfortunately, it doesn’t support microSD card expansion.

For taking pictures, it is slightly watered down from the penta-camera Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro. It has a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the device comes with a 16MP front camera.

Powering the device is a generous 5,260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging via USB-C. The 30W power brick is rated to push a full charge in just 64 minutes. The device also comes equipped with NFC, an IR blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Out of the box, it runs on MIUI 11 that’s based on Android 10. — SoyaCincau