Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 expected to have 120Hz displays, no 'Ultra' model

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy Note 20 isn’t expected for a few months yet, but rumours have been flying around the possible specs of the next Galaxy Note smartphone.

Just like the Galaxy S20, we expect the the company’s next flagship to be called the Galaxy Note 20, as opposed to something like the Galaxy Note 11.

Now, more details have emerged thanks to Ross Young, the Founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants.

In a series of Tweets, Ross revealed a few headlining details on the upcoming smartphone — but perhaps the biggest deal here is that the Galaxy Note 20 series might not feature an Ultra model.

Note 20+ Display Leak

Note 20+ will grow from 6.8" to 6.87", resolution will increase to 3096 x 1444 resulting in a 497 PPI, 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It will also have 120Hz refresh with LTPO, lowest power implementation of 120Hz due to variable refresh. #GalaxyNote20+ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 11, 2020

This means that the Galaxy Note 20+ will be the range-topping model, and will feature a larger 6.87″ displaying with a resolution of 3096×1444 pixels (497 ppi).

We could also be set to see 120Hz refresh rate displays on the Note series for the first time, with Ross saying that an LTPO display will utlise “variable refresh” for power efficiency.

This applies to the Galaxy Note 20+, as well as the base model Galaxy Note 20.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 20 will have a 6.42″ display with a resolution of 2345×1084 pixels; this comes up to a pixel density of 404 ppi.

Note 20 Display Leak:

Note 20 will grow from 6.3" on the 10 to 6.42" on the Note 20. Resolution will increase slightly to 2345 x 1084, 404 PPI, 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 120Hz with LTPO, variable refresh, so lower power with 120Hz, great for always on mode. #GalaxyNote20 — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 11, 2020

The implementation of variable refresh rate technology isn’t exactly new.

Apple has done something similar with the iPad Pro, and even the Apple Watch, while other smartphone manufacturers have also included features that adjust the refresh rate of the display in the interest of battery life.

In fact, Huawei also explained during the launch of the P40 series that the company chose 90Hz over 120Hz displays in the interest of battery efficiency.

It’s worth noting that these details have not been endorsed or confirmed by Samsung in any official way.

However, the Ross has been a source of other Samsung leaks in the past, and the information here has been corroborated by Ice Universe, a known leakster in the technology industry.

For now, we’ll have to wait for more details from Samsung (or more leaks, as per usual). The Galaxy Note 10 was launched during Q3 in 2019, so there is some runway for more developments in the coming months. — SoyaCincau