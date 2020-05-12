Facebook, Instagram launch new tools to support local businesses

Facebook is testing a feature where the public will be able to access gift cards. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Facebook and Instagram have respectively launched a new feature to direct people to gift cards from local businesses on the platforms and purchase them via select third party partner sites.

To this end, Facebook is testing a feature where the public will be able to access gift cards from participating merchants in their cities through a ‘Support Local Businesses’ promotion on its page.

The gift cards are made possible through Facebook’s partners, Fave and StoreHub, which will share the value of the gift card minus their transaction fee with the participating merchant.

On Instagram, businesses can add a gift card sticker to their stories and also a button for their business profile page.

Each time someone sees a story with these stickers or goes to the business profile page, they can tap through to complete a purchase on the website of the chosen platform.

Facebook Malaysia country director Nicole Tan said the new tool was introduced to support businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have listened to what businesses need and we want to do our part in helping them navigate this crisis and keep in touch with their customers.

“With these gift cards and discount vouchers, we hope to provide a means for people to easily share and support their local businesses,” she said in. — Bernama