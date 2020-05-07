Google now gives podcasters audience analytics about their show’s performance

Google Podcasts now gives creators information about their content’s performance. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7 — Google revealed this week that its Podcasts app now has a dashboard for creators that gives them analytics of their content’s performance.

To catch up to Apple Podcasts and Spotify, Google announced on Tuesday that podcast creators with content on Google Podcasts now have access to an analytics dashboard, which offers some information about their show’s performance.

Google Podcasts Manager gives podcasters information and statistics like the number of episode plays, the total number of minutes an episode was listened to by audience members, and a review of the device types which the content was listened through.

The dashboard lacks demographic information like audience members’ geographical location and age which Spotify provides; however, such a decision could have been made to keep data as anonymous as possible — a reason why Apple doesn’t offer its podcast creators such information, as well.

In any case, this tool will doubtlessly help podcast creators improve their content in a way that resonates with their audience. Topics that were discussed when audience retention dropped can be avoided, and the ideal show length can be discovered based on the number of minutes listeners stay tuned in.

Google Podcast Manager is available today. When a user logs into the platform the first time, they’ll be prompted to verify their identity before checking out the analytics. — AFP-Relaxnews