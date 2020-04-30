Stadia announces ‘PUBG,’ ‘Octopath Traveller,’ more for free Pro tier (VIDEO)

‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ launches on Stadia via a Premiere Edition and Pro tier Pioneer Edition. — Picture courtesy of PUBG Corporation / Google Stadia

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30 — Popular battle royale PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and charming adventure Octopath Traveller were among new titles intended to attract new players to Google’s cloud gaming service.

Having launched across 14 countries in Europe and North America in November 2019, Google added a free tier to subscription cloud gaming service Stadia in early April.

Now, everyone is being bumped up to Stadia Pro with two months’ complimentary access, the internet company announced during its April 28 Google Connect video, whether they be existing customers or complete newcomers.

During a 16-minute presentation, several members of the Stadia team detailed some of the video games being added to the service over the next few months.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Octopath Traveller are being made available from Tuesday, as is Get Packedm a slapstick removals simulator that launches the same day as better-known exemplar Moving Out lands on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Get Packed is part of a First on Stadia timed exclusive programme and, though it might not be as well recognized, offers online multiplayer where Moving Out focuses on same-console couch co-op; PUBG includes online multiplayer with the PS4 and XBO communities.

Also part of the First on Stadia track are game-building game Crayta, which invites comparisons to the Fortnite Creative Mode, and wild watersports title Wave Break. Both are expected northern Summer 2020 — sometime between the start of June and the end of August.

Likewise on the Stadia release calendar, though on a non-exclusive basis, are comedy firefighting challenge Embr (May 21), boulder dashing farce Rock of Ages 3 (June), and trap-laying strategy Orcs Must Die 3 (Summer 2020).

In announcing an agreement with publishing giant Electronic Arts, three of five games were named: 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for Fall 2020, as well as Madden NFL and Fifa — presumably this year’s upcoming new editions — inviting speculation on the two remaining EA titles.

New additions to the Stadia Pro tier for May will be space robbery jaunt SteamWorld Heist, sci-fi thriller The Turing Test and ahistorical action game Zombie Army 4. — AFP-Relaxnews

Interestingly, while Zombie Army 4 will be free of charge for Stadia Pro members (whether paid or complimentary), an upcoming add-on will be offered via the Stadia store.

It’s an approach reminiscent of the Epic Games Store’s weekly giveaways — ostensibly funded by the company’s enormous Fortnite success — which are, from time to time, augmented by optional, paid-for extras.

In the same way, PUBG encourages its players to purchase virtual currency and season passes on a regular basis. — AFP-Relaxnews