Epic Games Store giveaways to require 2FA for two-and-a-half fortnights (VIDEO)

Three weeks of mandatory 2FA should help tighten security among Epic’s free giveaways community. — Picture by Epic Games

SAN FRANCISCO, APRIL 30 ­— The company behind Fortnite is tightening up security on its weekly giveaways with periodic two-factor authentication until May 21.

Epic Games Store customers are being prompted to strengthen their account security over the next three weeks via a temporary and mandatory requirement for two-factor authentication.

Since launching in December 2018, Epic built its PC gaming store on the millions of dollars derived from breakout hit Fortnite, industry-tilting revenue cuts for those stocking its catalogue, timed exclusives and regular giveaways.

It has given away over 100 different games to date, with a total value in excess of US$1,500 (RM6,516), and adding 2FA helps Epic clamp down on any stealing and selling of EGS accounts whose libraries are stuffed full of legacy giveaways.

Two factor authentication (2FA) requires Epic Games Store users to confirm their actions using a one-time security code.

That code will be sent through a mobile device authenticator app, via SMS text message, or using a verified email address.

In this way, knowing an account password becomes the first but not the final step in the security process.

For those seeking a trusted authenticator app, Epic recommends those from Google, LastPass, Microsoft and Authy.

AndOTP and Aegis (Android) and Raivo and Tofu (iOS) are among well-regarded open-source alternatives.

The store’s 2FA feature is usually opt-in, save for those instances in which a user signs in on a new device, signs back in after 30 days away, or clears their browser cookies (when using the website rather than the dedicated desktop client).

With the current EGS freebie, adorable board game adventure For the King, running until April 30 at 3pm UTC, the next announced batch will be live from April 30 to May 7, containing story-driven action crafter Crashlands and super-influential survival horror Amnesia: The Dark Descent. — AFP-Relaxnews