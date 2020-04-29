Sotheby's to auction virtual experiences with celebrities for Covid-19 relief efforts

Sotheby's and Google are partnering to raise funds for the International Rescue Committee (IRC). ― Picture courtesy of Sotheby's via AFP

NEW YORK, April 29 ― The auction house is partnering with Google to offer virtual encounters with some of the biggest names in music, politics, science, culture and sport.

The ever-growing list of experiences features a virtual coffee with Hillary Clinton, an acting lesson with English actor and producer Sir Patrick Stewart, a private video call with Apollo 9 astronaut Russell Schweickart, as well as a date to make a virtual artwork with British contemporary artist Marc Quinn.

Also on sale are a chance to record a song with Sting, a coffee break with former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, a chat with Julien Casablancas and his fellow The Strokes bandmates, as well as a personal coaching session with American entrepreneur Tim Ferriss.

The auction will also offer the chance to receive decorating tips from renowned interior designer Jacques Grange, as well as a private tour of Highclere Castle, where Downton Abbey was filmed, alongside the TV series' lead actors and creator.

Benefits from the sale, held online from May 1 through 8, will support the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in their efforts to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in vulnerable communities.

The experiences will be auctioned without reserve, with bidding starting at US$50 (RM218).

All lots of “Mayday COVID-19 Charity Auction” are also transferable and shareable, giving winning bidders the opportunity to enjoy the experience themselves or with any person of their choice.

As millions of people are remaining at home in reaction to the global health crisis, the experiences will be enjoyed virtually via Google Meet video calls during this period of social-distancing.

“We are proud to bring our centuries of experience and the power of our online auctions to bear against the impact of Covid-19. With the partnership of Google and so many leading figures who have pledged to support this unique venture, we hope to be able to deliver meaningful resources for the extraordinary efforts of the International Rescue Committee, needed now more than ever,” Charles Stewart, the CEO of Sotheby's, said in a statement. ― AFP-Relaxnews