'Pokemon Go' rolls out remote raids

Darkrai, a creature that can influence dreams, is part of the 'Pokemon Go' Remote Raid schedule. ― Picture courtesy of Niantic/The Pokémon Company via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29 ― Location-based game Pokémon Go continues adapting to the era of home confinement with a premium Remote Raid Pass.

Pokémon Go players can continue to tackle some of the game's toughest opponents ― and continue to drop money into the mobile app ― through a new Remote Raid Pass.

The pass, an optional purchase for the free Android and iOS game, allows players to access Raid Battles taking place nearby without having to travel to a specific spot.

In this way they can join up to 19 other players in taking on one of the game's more fearsome creatures.

Players can earn a complimentary Raid Pass each day from a virtual Gym location, though Premium Raid Passes offer greater versatility.

Niantic, the game's developer, is promoting the Remote Raid feature with a roster of returning Pokémon on a three-week rotation.

Found within the most challenging five-star rated Remote Raids will be Darkrai (April 28 - May 5), Altered Forme Giratina (May 5 - May 12) and Virizion.

Each week begins and ends at 8pm UTC.

In outlining the design of Remote Raids earlier in the month, Niantic suggested that the feature could remain part of the Pokémon GO experience during a period of deconfinement or beyond.

“At launch, Trainers battling in raids remotely will have the same attack power as Trainers who are able to battle at the raid location in person. At a later time, the attack power for Trainers battling remotely will be reduced. Afterward, a Trainer battling at the raid location in person will have higher attack power than a Trainer battling remotely.”

Earlier in the year, estimates from analysis firm Sensor Tower showed that as preventative measures spread around the world in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Pokémon Go experienced its best week of the year to date.

With global revenue of US$23 million (RM100.3 million), players spent 66 per cent more than the previous week's US$13 million and 35 per cent more than the 2020's previous high, US$17 million in early February.

Niantic has been swift to tweak its game to take into account the stay-at-home orders that would otherwise have prevented players from engaging with the traditional Pokémon Go experience, making it easier for them to get involved from a distance. ― AFP-Relaxnews