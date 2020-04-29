New game: 'Moving Out' packs the everyday into extremely silly package (VIDEO)

Multiplayer fun awaits in 'Moving Out.' ― Picture courtesy of SMG Studio/Team 17 via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29 ― Colourful characters tackle impossible removal jobs in the multiplayer frenzy that is Moving Out.

Ever tried to get a large piece of furniture through a tight doorway?

When the clock's ticking in Moving Out, it's all about getting the job done.

You don't have to worry too much about the real-world consequences like putting a dent in an object (or a wall).

Sometimes you have to take the most direct route ― even if it's straight through a window!

Just released this week and accommodating up to four players on the same Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One or PC, Moving Out careens through a series of increasingly wild and improbable jobs.

(On PC gaming platform Steam, online multiplayer is available through a Remote Play Together feature.)

Hurling boxes over swimming pools, tottering through muddy sheep pens, scuttling in and out of jumbo jets in motion, and navigating the galaxy's great beyond ― it's all in a day's work for a these starry-eyed start-up employees.

Moving Out is the latest release from Australia's SMG Studio, and if its hectic action looks familiar, publisher Team 17 also oversaw not entirely dissimilar kitchen rush “Overcooked!” and its raucously urgent sequel.

It's landed to an armful of good reviews as well: a 78 per cent average and Strong rating from OpenCritic's averaging system, and some high 70s scores through Metacritic.

Those reviews, and their fairly broad spread, suggest that Moving Out is at its best when experienced with friends or family members, especially those that appreciate a hefty dose of slapstick silliness. ― AFP-Relaxnews