This is what Apple’s over-ear headphones might look like (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, April 20 — Apple is developing over-ear wireless headphones, with parts that can be swapped in and out. The company is working on at least two variations, including a high-end version with leather-like fabrics, and a fitness-focused model that uses lighter, breathable materials.

Reportedly, several elements such as the ear pads will attach magnetically “so they can be replaced by the user”, making the headphones customisable. The design might also mean that the same set of headphones would be able to convert from comfort to fitness as well — similar to the Apple Watch and customisable straps.

The official designs of the headphones have yet to be published, but CURVED has created a mock up render of what they might look like (seen above). A video of their render is also available so you can envision what they would possibly look like.

The plan for the upcoming over-ear headphones also include wireless-pairing and noise cancellation, like with the AirPods Pro. In addition to that, the headphones will use Siri for voice control as well as have a limited set of integrated touch controls.

The headphones have been in development since at least 2018 with their launch being postponed at least twice. However, Apple aims to unveil the product later this year, depending if there will be complications during final development or from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new Apple over-ear headphones will join other products in Apple’s pipeline, including new iPhones with 5G connectivity, a Tags location accessory, lower-cost iPads and new Macs. — SoyaCincau