How to recreate an office atmosphere when working from home

The ‘I Miss the Office’ website lets you create an open-space soundscape for your home working environment. — Picture courtesy of Kids Creative Agency via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, April 12 — At a time when quarantine measures to combat the coronavirus have suddenly made remote working the new global norm, many of you may be feeling nostalgic about all of the time you used to spend in the office. Now a corporate culture consultancy has come out with an amusing website that allows you to create an open-space soundscape in your own home.

The new “I Miss the Office” website offers a wide-range of familiar sounds that are typical of open-space environments with a view to helping the many of us who are working from home to recreate a suitably studious office atmosphere. Background noise, whistling, fans, phones that ring and chairs that squeak are all in the mix to boost the concentration of those who are not used to working alone.

Note that it is possible to configure the number of colleagues that are present in the soundscape (up to a maximum 10) to intensify or diminish the level of ambient noise. — AFP-Relaxnews