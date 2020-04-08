All internal and external Microsoft events will be digital until July 2021

All Microsoft events will be digital until July 2021. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8 — In an email recently sent to company employees, Microsoft stated that all events — like Build 2020 has already been confirmed to be — will be digital until July 2021.

As the Covid-19 outbreak pushes companies and organizations to cancel, postpone or reimagine their conferences as digital events, Microsoft has announced that all their events — both internal and external — will be virtual until July of next year.

The news was revealed in an email sent to employees reading “In light of the challenges presented by Covid-19, Microsoft has been closely monitoring the developing global situation and re-assessing the overall company-wide in-person event strategy. As a company, Microsoft has made the decision to transition all external and internal events to a digital-first experience through July 2021.”

It's official: All Microsoft conferences will be digital-only through July 2021. pic.twitter.com/wTBb7Z6pQB — Ginny Caughey (@gcaughey) April 6, 2020

It was already announced that the company’s upcoming Build developer conference was going digital this May, now the MVP Summit, RD Summit, Ignite and any Surface hardware events will be virtual events as well.

Digitalizing these conferences will doubtlessly be an undertaking for the Microsoft team while employees continue to work from home as the coronavirus risk remains high. Nevertheless, such a shift could also prompt a paradigm shift in how industry conferences are held — if digital conferences prove to be successful and less expensive for the company, why shift back to physical events? — AFP-Relaxnews