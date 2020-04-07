‘Spyjinx’ breaks cover as secret ‘Fortnite’ tie-in (VIDEO)

Players aim to climb the Mastermind rankings, levelling up their base and agents, in ‘Spyjinx.’ — Picture courtesy of Epic Games

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7 ­— The secret agency motif permeating Fortnite since February had a hidden purpose all along.

After more than four years in development, Spyjinx has entered public testing, just as the Fortnite spy-themed Chapter 2 Season 2 reaches a crescendo.

Players with access to the Malaysian App Store can try out Spyjinx on iOS before the mobile game goes global, with Australia the next territory in Epic Games’ sights.

For those that want early access to beta tests or region-locked content, changing an iTunes or App Store country or region is commonly done by altering a device’s existing Apple ID, or by creating a new Apple ID from scratch; both methods require thorough research and are carried out entirely at the user’s own risk.

In its beta state, Spyjinx is currently available for iPhone 6S, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4 or better, running iOS 11 or more recent.

Everyone else can sign up to an Epic Games Store notification service to receive an alert when the app rolls out in their region, while the Android version is likely to be distributed through Epic Games’ Store.

A collaboration between Chair Entertainment, acquired by Fortnite developer Epic Games in 2008, and production company Bad Robot — co-founded by film and television director and producer JJ Abrams — Spyjinx was first announced in 2015, pre-dating the debut of Fortnite by two years.

Now Spyjinx looks like it’s taken directly from the world of Fortnite, and not just because of a near-identical art style.

It’s taken The Shark, an islet in the current Fortnite map, and made it the archetype for secret agent hideouts across Spyjinx’s virtual Earth.

As it happens, the creative director of Fortnite was one of Chair’s co-founders, providing another strong link between the two games.

Spyjinx is still the mix of action-strategy, character development and head-to-head multiplayer outlined in 2015.

Players can remodel their own luxury island pad, allocating resources to design and fit it out as a base of operations, a chill-out space for recruited agents, and an impenetrable fortress for other players to try and infiltrate.

Secret agents and the command centre itself can be levelled up, while a Battle Pass system borrows from the Fortnite model to provide extra progression and reward, and revenue for Epic.

Playtesters posting to social media have indicated that Spyjinx is already well developed and, as a result, it could be rolling out internationally in short order; Epic is expected to promote it even more directly to Fortnite players as a result. — AFP-Relaxnews