‘Fortnite’: Deadpool breaking cover on April 3

NEW YORK, April 3 — Superhero movie and comic book character Deadpool will be commandeering a place in Fortnite after months of waiting from expectant fans and players.

Sarcastic action hero Deadpool has been part of Fortnite background chatter since the game entered Chapter 2 at the beginning of March 2020.

He was teased at the end of the Season 2 trailer, and players soon found a way into his secret restroom HQ from the game’s menu.

Dataminers have also been uncovering files that suggest players — or at least Battle Pass owners — will be able to unlock a Deadpool outfit should they successfully complete certain challenges.

Now he’s announced his own April 3 arrival.

Starting tomorrow, I’M crashing this party. There’ll be music, tacos, and a whole lotta Deadpool.



Trust me, you don’t want to miss this. pic.twitter.com/ubrsOFalvf — Deadpool (@Deadpool) April 2, 2020

“Starting tomorrow [April 3], I’M crashing this party,” the character’s official social media accounts announced on April 2.

The message suggests that Deadpool will be commandeering a yacht for the occasion, complete with music and tacos.

It’ll be the second crossover with a 20th Century Studios property in short order, after the March 31 update for Fortnite included the bullet-deflecting, swordfighting umbrellas from the Kingsman franchise.

Having acquired Deadpool movie distributor 20th Century Fox in March 2019 — renaming it to 20th Century Studios in January 2020 — Disney is understood to have recommenced work on a third franchise entry according to December 2019 comments from series star, co-writer and producer Ryan Reynolds.

Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, iOS and Android, free-to-play Fortnite derives its revenue from optional payments via an in-game shop that sells cosmetic items as well as a seasonal Battle Pass.

Chapter 2: Season 2 is expected to conclude on April 30, 2020, making the introduction of Deadpool an incentive to purchase and push through the Battle Pass even though it’ll expire a few weeks afterwards.

Previous Fortnite movie crossovers include those for Avengers: Endgame, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and Ralph Breaks the Internet. — AFP-Relaxnews