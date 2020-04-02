Facebook launches desktop version for Messenger as video calls surge

The social network today noted that it saw more than a 100 per cent jump in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calling on Messenger over the past month. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 — Facebook Inc today rolled out the desktop version of its Messenger app for Apple’s Mac and Microsoft’s Windows to make video chats available on computer screens for Facebook users.

The move comes as use of videoconferencing apps like Zoom have soared, with corporate offices, school districts, organisations and millions across the world working from home after lockdowns were enforced to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Facebook had announced the plan for the desktop version last year, while unveiling steps to refashion itself into a private messaging company.

The social network today noted that it saw more than a 100 per cent jump in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calling on Messenger over the past month. — Reuters