'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' remaster goes live for PlayStation (VIDEO)

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' was originally released for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC in 2009. ― Picture courtesy of Activision via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1 ― After going live in Germany a day early, a remastered edition of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign is available through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone on the PlayStation Network.

Following years of rumours, intensifying in the weeks since the release of Call of Duty: Warzone, a remake of the solo campaign from 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now available.

The March 31 launch follows a premature March 30 debut through the PlayStation Network Store in Germany.

Though it was withdrawn soon after, Germany PSN users could still buy and play the standalone game, several then posting footage online.

The game has now gone live for everyone ― just as long as they are playing on PlayStation 4.

There's a month of exclusivity to PlayStation, so Xbox One and PC versions will follow on April 30.

Due to measures taken in recognition of the worldwide Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, PlayStation had limited download speeds across its network the week before.

Frequently revered as a franchise high point, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered boasts a complete graphical overhaul, incentivising purchases with a new look and includes the Modern Warfare 2 Underwater Demolition Team outfit for use in Modern Warfare and “Warzone.”

Multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are not included.

The bonus outfit is in line with files recovered by a dataminer shared through the Modern Warfare Reddit community late the week before.

(At the time, it was thought that MW2CR might arrive in time for the start of Modern Warfare Season 3, around April 7.)

Earlier the same week, an entry on South Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee website was spotted, confirming the title's existence in the face of public silence from franchise publisher Activision.

As franchise specialist Charlie Intel noted, the game's copyright notices relate to the years 2009 and 2018.

The second year supports rumours that Activision had the remastered campaign ready for up to two years.

The original Modern Warfare 2 campaign was highly controversial for a mission called No Russian. The player, having infiltrated a Russian cell, was required to take part in a shocking terrorist attack.

In the context of the game, the attack was part of a hybrid war. A disinformation campaign surrounding the attack allowed Russia to invade a neighbouring power ― in this case, not Crimea or Ukraine, but the USA. ― AFP-Relaxnews