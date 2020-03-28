Amid Covid-19 outbreak, Apple offers 90-day free trials of professional creative services

Apple offers 90-day free trials of both Logic Pro X and Final Cut Pro X. ― Istock.com/AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 ― Amid the global pandemic which is proving to be financially debilitating for many as companies lay off their employees in an effort to stay afloat, Apple has extended its free trial of Final Cut Pro X and began offering one for Logic Pro X.

On Thursday, Apple announced that a free trial is available for the first time for Logic Pro X, the brand's music production and editing service. The trial ― available for a temporary time with an undisclosed end date ― lasts 90 days, the same duration that the free trial of video editing software Final Cut Pro X has been extended to.

Three months of each of these tools are sure to help those professional creatives and possibly students who have been ordered to stay at home while the coronavirus risk is still high across the globe.

The free trial of Final Cut Pro X is already available worldwide and that of Logic Pro X will launch sometime over the next few days.

For those who wish to continue using the services after the 90-day trials, Final Cut Pro X is priced at US$299 (RM1,293) and Logic Pro X at US$199. ― AFP-Relaxnews