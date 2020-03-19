Celcom offers free unlimited access and payment extension to support Malaysians

Celcom introduced special relief efforts to support Malaysians during the Covid-19 pandemic. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Celcom has introduced several special relief efforts to support Malaysians during the Covid-19 pandemic. To help Malaysians stay connected during the Movement Control order, customers can enjoy a variety of initiatives which include free unlimited access to selected services as well as extended payment duration for their bill.

From now until the March 31, Celcom is offering the following:

Free unlimited access to WhatsApp

All Celcom Postpaid and Xpax prepaid customers can enjoy free unlimited access to WhatsApp (chat, voice & video call) between 8am to 6pm daily.

Free unlimited access to Microsoft Office 365

To support Malaysians working from home, Celcom is also providing free unlimited access to Microsoft Office 365 applications from 8am to 6pm daily. This is also applicable to both Celcom postpaid and Xpax prepaid customers.

Double duration for Unlimited Internet Pass

Xpax customers can enjoy double the duration when they activate their unlimited internet pass. A 3-hour unlimited pass which costs RM2 will now give you 6 hours of unlimited data usage. This can be activated via Celcom Life app.

Extended payment for bill

All postpaid customers will be given 7 days extended payment period from their current due date.

10 per cent Cashback via Celcom Life App

As announced previously, Celcom Xpax customers can enjoy 10 per cent cashback when they purchase reloads (minimum RM10) via the Celcom Life app. This will be offered until June 30, 2020.

Trade-in unused Internet Quota

For Celcom Mega postpaid customers, you can trade-in your unused data for Boost cashback. This offer is also available until June 30, 2020 and for customers that opt for the Lightning plans. You’ll get RM5 for 10GB of unused data.

According to Celcom CEO, Idham Nawawi, “As more people will keep in touch with their loved ones, we are providing free unlimited access for WhatsApp, allowing them to text, video call and chat without any worry. Similarly, for those who are working from home, we are providing free unlimited access to all Microsoft Office 365 applications, allowing them to work remotely from home via video calls and online meetings. We will also consider adding more productivity applications to the list.”

Idham added “Furthermore, to ease the burden of our postpaid customers, all postpaid bill payments will receive an extension from their current due date. We are also doubling the duration of our Celcom Xpax Ultra Hour pass, allowing prepaid consumers to utilise more unlimited internet access during these hard times. In addition, to further assist our customers financially, Celcom’s cashback services for both prepaid and postpaid customers via Boost e-wallet, will aid customers to digitally purchase everyday needs from Boost participating stores nationwide.” — SoyaCincau