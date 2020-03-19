Apple introduces new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, MacBook Air

The new MacBook Air. — Picture courtesy of Apple

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 — Apple has announced a collection of new hardware including a new iPad Pro, complementary keyboard attachment and MacBook Air.

Without any sort of prior announcement, Apple introduced Wednesday an updated iPad Pro and MacBook Air, both of which are sporting (or can sport via an attachment) a refreshed Magic keyboard.

iPad Pro

Apple’s most advanced iPad got a performance-enhancing upgrade: an A12Z Bionic chip. The new processor supports an eight-core CPU and the company’s Neural Engine to give professional creators more intelligent performance, a longer battery-life and stronger connectivity.

The rear is outfitted with a double camera array consisting of a 12MP Wide camera and a 10MP Ultra Wide camera. According to Apple, “adding a second camera doubles the photo and video possibilities, enabling different perspectives and multi-camera use.” The lenses are complemented by a series of five microphones that record studio-quality audio.

An integrated LiDAR Scanner gives the iPad the capacity to measure objects around it up to 5 metres away. Because of this new method of understanding a scene, the device can deliver AR experiences more in tune with real life than previous generations.

With the simultaneous launch of iOS 13.4, the iPad gains trackpad support, offering users a more laptop-like experience than ever, a tool which people can enjoy with the brand’s new Magic Keyboard. The attachment provides a full-size experience complete with scissor-style, backlit keys.

MacBook Air

The most exciting news about the updated MacBook Air is its price cut—the model now starts at US$999 (RM4,389.11) instead of crossing the US$1,000 mark.

Now equipped with quad-core processors, the new laptop provides globally faster performance across all apps and tools. Graphics performance has likewise been improved by 80 per cent compared with the last generation thanks to the Intel Iris Plus Graphics card.

Apple is straying from the problematic butterfly keys and has reinstalled those with a scissor mechanism. Storage now starts at 256GB but can be up to 2TB if necessary.

The new iPad Air is available for order now starting at US$799 while the Magic Keyboard will launch in May starting at US$299. The starting price of the new MacBook Air is just a hair more expensive than its tablet sibling at US$999. — AFP-Relaxnews