New details found about upcoming iPhone 9 in iOS 14 code

Apple's iPhone SE could soon be getting a successor. — Picture courtesy of Apple via AFP

CUPERTINO, March 18 — While Apple's current flagships have been designated as the 11 series, rumors have been circulating about an upcoming device called the iPhone 9, a model slated to become the brand's entry-level device.

On Monday, 9To5Mac reported that they've discovered new details about Apple's upcoming entry-level handset, allegedly called the iPhone 9 (or possibly the iPhone SE 2), in the iOS 14 code.

Accompanying the 4.7-inch iPhone 9 will be a bigger, 9 Plus iteration possibly with a 5.5-inch display; the pair will effectively replace the current iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Both are expected to be powered by the same processor as the iPhone 11 lineup: the A13 Bionic chip.

Like the 8 series, the 9 is expected to have a physical home button, an LCD display and a Touch ID sensor. Bringing the entry-level model up-to-date, this pair of phones is expected to support Apple Pay and Express Transit.

If these devices do materialise, they're likely to be introduced this spring like the iPhone SE did in 2016. — AFP-Relaxnews