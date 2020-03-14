The Nubia Red Magic 5G sports a sensational new screen

The Nubia Red Magic 5G also functions as a truly portable game console. — Picture courtesy of Nubia

BEIJING, March 14 — Chinese manufacturer Nubia has caused quite a stir with the launch of the very first smartphone to be equipped with a display that refreshes at a rate of 144 Hz, which is aimed at gaming enthusiasts.

The Red Magic 5G is Nubia's latest smartphone for gamers. In addition to a 6.65-inch Amoled screen with a record-breaking image refresh rate, the smartphone also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G compatibility, and, depending on the version, up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. And that's not all, it also offers a 64-megapixel main photo sensor.

Along with the quality of the screen, gamers will appreciate the phone's two shoulder triggers which allows it to provide an authentic games console experience.

The device also features an impressive cooling system with a heatsink and a spinning fan, which is capable of reducing the processor's temperature by 18 degrees. Not only does this system prevent overheating caused by gaming, but it also keeps the phone's temperature down during fast charging.

The new device is set to launch in China on March 19, 2020. Depending on the version, prices will range from 3,799 to 4,999 yuan (the equivalent of about RM2,316 to RM3,048). — AFP-Relaxnews