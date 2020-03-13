More details of the schedule for new MacBook releases

Apple plans to launch a new MacBook Pro in the spring of 2020. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 — Apple plans to release new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models in the spring, before launching its first ARM chip notebooks in the fall of 2020, claims renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities.

Apple is expected to renew its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lineup in the spring. As far as the MacBook Pro is concerned, a 14-inch version should replace the current 13-inch version. At the same time, all of the new computers will likely be equipped with scissor-switch keyboards (and not butterfly keyboards), like the 16-inch MacBook Pro released at the end of 2019, which is also the most powerful notebook ever to be released by Apple. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the decline of the coronavirus epidemic in China should favour a resumption of production from the end of March.

But an even more spectacular announcement is expected in the fall, with the launch of the first MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to be equipped with ARM chips instead of Intel processors. Chips of this type are typically developed in-house by manufacturers using technology licensed from British company ARM. They are also, for example, present in all the smartphones on the market.

Looking further ahead, Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned a new laptop with a completely new design in mid-2021, but without offering any further details for the moment. Optimistic fans of the Apple brand are hoping for the first MacBook ever to be equipped with a touch screen. — AFP-Relaxnews