Discord increases the number of viewers who can watch a live stream to 50. — Picture courtesy of Hammer & Chisel Inc

Discord increases the number of people who can watch a live stream from 10 to 50

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, people across the world have been forced to conduct a number of their daily duties from their own home.

As a result, the game communication platform Discord has increased the number of people who can view a live stream — not to give game streamers a bigger audience, but to allow teachers to teach entire classes online and professionals to host digital meetings with their teams.

Since Discord made its debut four years ago as a platform primarily designed as a communication tool for gamers, the application has become a channel which people outside the gaming community also use to chat thanks to the way it conveniently puts audio-, video-, text-based communication in one space.

Because of the recent coronavirus outbreak, the platform has gained popularity as a place where users can stay in touch with one another about anything and everything as various quarantines restrict entire communities to their homes.

To open up further communication between people, Discord’s CEO Jason Citron has announced that instead of just 10 people, now up to 50 people can be audience members watching a live stream via the platform’s free Go Live tool. According to Citron, this new expansion allows for “teachers [to] conduct a class, co-workers [to] collaborate, and groups [to] still meet.”

An update from us regarding COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/gKUXvvsqrs — Discord (@discordapp) March 11, 2020

This higher limit will continue to be available as long as Discord sees fit, after which the audience sizes will return to 10.—AFP-Relaxnews