Google, Adidas tease smart shoe sole turning wearer's football skills to their Fifa mobile character (VIDEO)

Google and Adidas upcoming smart insoles to track one's real-life football skills. — jacoblund/Istock pic via AFP

MOUNTAIN VIEW, March 10 — Over the weekend, Google published a short clip teasing a pair of smart insoles created with Adidas that can track the wearer's football skills in real life. And the more they play, the better their Fifa Mobile team gets.

Today, Google and Adidas are set to officially reveal their new smart insoles featuring Jacquard tech: The Adidas GMR (short for gamer) insoles.

According to Footy Headlines, who got a sneak peek of the soles with an integrated Google Jacquard chip, shoes outfitted with this tech will “allow players to track their touch, control, speed and kicks.”

Are you ready for our new product created together with @adidasfootball @eafifamobile and @googleatap? Four days left until the global launch when we reveal all the details about #adidasGMR by #googleatap and #JacquardbyGoogle! pic.twitter.com/1HwNySE1qo — Google ATAP (@GoogleATAP) March 6, 2020

The supporting smartphone application can then link an individual's real-life performance with their Fifa Mobile Ultimate Team; reportedly, the more you play, the better your digital team gets.

This is just the latest way which Google is implementing its Jacquard smarts, a technology designed to give fabric connected intelligence. The company has already integrated this system into denim jackets and backpacks. — AFP-Relaxnews