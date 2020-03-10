Apple's Powerbeats earbuds to finally get an upgrade after four years, says report

Apple's next-generation Powerbeats earbuds are expected to have technological features similar to those of the Powerbeats Pro. — Image courtesy of WinFuture via AFP

CUPERTINO, March 10 — The first leaks of Apple's next-generation sport-oriented Powerbeats earbuds have found their way online. According to WinFuture, the wireless Powerbeats 4 will soon be comparable with their truly wireless counterpart, Powerbeats Pro.

It's been awhile since Apple updated their wireless Powerbeats earbuds; about four years, in fact. Today, rumours have begun circulating about the return of a new generation of the headphones: the Powerbeats 4.

Apart from the more robust cable that connects the two earbuds together, the device is expected to resemble its truly wireless counterpart, the Powerbeats Pro, both aesthetically and technologically.

It's powered by the same H1 processor as its sibling as well as the newest set of AirPods, and it also gains more listening time — up to 15 hours. The sound quality is said to be in line with the Pros.

Right now, the price is expected to stay the same as the previous generation which is US$199.95 (RM837) though that value is subject to change when the earbuds are officially announced later this year. — AFP-Relaxnews