Xiaomi Mi 10 launch happening on 27 March, passes Sirim certification

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The global launch of the Xiaomi Mi 10 series is happening at the end of this month. Originally scheduled to be unveiled in February, the launch event was postponed after the cancellation of MWC 2020.

Enough waiting!



See you on March 27th!



Make sure you tune in to get all the details.#Mi10 #LightsCameraAction pic.twitter.com/8nNJ4Alyth — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 6, 2020

The Xiaomi Mi 10 launch is now happening on the 27th of March and you can watch it live through YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. It’s scheduled at 14:00 GMT+1 which is at 9:00pm Malaysian time.

Both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro run on a Snapdragon 865 processor with a 6.67″ 90Hz AMOLED display. — Picture via SoyaCincau

In case you missed it, both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro were already announced in China and these are currently Xiaomi’s top of the flagship smartphones. Both runs on a Snapdragon 865 processor with a 6.67″ 90Hz AMOLED display. It also configured with a higher-end LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

The Mi 10 Pro shares the highest DxOMark Mobile score with the Oppo Find X2 Pro. — Picture via SoyaCincau

For the top-of-the-line Mi 10 Pro gets a quad-camera setup with a 108MP f/1.69 main camera, an 8MP telephoto lens with 10X hybrid zoom, a 12MP f/2.0 portrait lens with 2x optical zoom and a 20MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle shooter. The device also features a 20MP punch-hole camera that sits on the top left corner of the screen. At the moment, the Mi 10 Pro shares the highest DxOMark Mobile score with the Oppo Find X2 Pro.

The Mi 10 costs significantly higher than the Mi 9. — Picture via SoyaCincau

Powering the device is a large 4,500mAh battery and it supports 50W fast wired charging as well as 30W wireless charging. In China, the Mi 10 is priced from CNY 3,999 (about RM2,406) while the Mi 10 Pro is priced from CNY 4,999 (about RM3,008). It costs significantly higher than the Mi 9 but it is quite justified for the new hardware it packs.

A new Xiaomi device with the model number M2001J2G has already passed our SIRIM certification. — Picture via SoyaCincau

It is likely that the Xiaomi Mi 10 will be going on sale in Malaysia very soon. A new Xiaomi device with the model number M2001J2G has already passed our SIRIM certification. From the listing, the new device supports 5G (700MHz, 3500MHz and 3700MHz), WiFi 6 (802.11ax), NFC and Wireless Power Transfer.

Stay tuned to us for more details of its local pricing availability. — SoyaCincau