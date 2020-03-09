Oppo Watch: The Apple Watch clone that you can’t ignore

The Oppo Watch looks very much like the Apple Watch. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — During the launch of the Oppo Find X2 series, Oppo has also introduced its full-fledged smartwatch that’s simply called the Oppo Watch. As seen in its early teasers, it looks like a blatant ripoff of the Apple Watch but turns out it has several noteworthy features that the Cupertino company should take note.

The Oppo Watch comes in two sizes – 41mm and 46mm. The base 41mm model uses an alloy case while the 46mm gets an aluminium. There’s also a more premium stainless steel Watch that comes in a 46mm size. Although it looks like an Apple Watch, the Oppo wearable uses a 3D flexible hyperboloid display which gives it dual-curved screen and a “frameless” appearance. Instead of a digital crown, the Oppo Watch has two physical buttons on the right side.

The Oppo Watch comes in two sizes. — Picture via SoyaCincau

The 41mm unit gets a 1.6″ AMOLED display that pushes a resolution of 320×360, which gives it a pixel density around 300ppi. However, the 46mm unit gets a larger 1.91″ AMOLED display pushing 402×476 pixels resolution. It has the same Apple Watch levels of pixel density at 326ppi.

You can customise your Oppo Watch face. — Picture via SoyaCincau

To make the Watch truly yours, you can also customise your watch face and the Watch bands are easily replaced by pushing a single button. Oppo has a variety of bands available ranging from fluoro rubber to Italian calfskin.

It runs on ColorOS Watch which is based on Android. — Picture via SoyaCincau

Out of the box, it runs on ColorOS Watch which is based on Android. It has its own native apps and there’s also an app store that allows you to download third-party apps which include social networking, travel and entertainment. There’s NFC support for mobile payment and you can even make calls with it. Onboard, it has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

In terms of connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 4.2, 2.4GHz WiFi, built-in GPS and 3G/LTE connectivity via an eSIM. The Watch also has an optical heart rate sensor for heart rate monitoring, and there’s also sleep tracking as well.

The Oppo Watch has a dual-chip system which uses both a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 for performance and an Apollo 3 chip for better battery life. On a single charge, it can push 40-hours of usage which is more than double than the Apple Watch and 4 hours more than the Xiaomi Watch. On Power Saver Mode, the battery life can be stretched up to 21 days on a single charge but obviously, you will lose out on a lot of features.

The Watch also has 5ATM (50 metres) water resistance but this is only for the 46mm version. The smaller 41mm Watch has a water resistance rating of 3ATM (30 metres).

Oppo has included its VOOC fast charging technology to wearables with its Watch VOOC Flash Charging. — Picture via SoyaCincau

Interestingly, Oppo has also included its VOOC fast charging technology to wearables with its Watch VOOC Flash Charging. With just 15 minutes of charge, you can get 46% which is said to be enough for a full day of usage and a full charge takes 75 minutes.

At the moment, the Oppo Watch is only available in China and it will go on sale from the 24th of March 2020. China users are able to enable eSIM for the Oppo Watch via China Unicom, China Telecom and China Mobile.

Below is the official pricing in China:

46mm – CNY 1,999 (about RM1,221)

41mm – CNY 1,499 (about RM908) — SoyaCincau