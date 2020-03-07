‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ features a wearable bag

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ paper bag screenshot via NintenDaan, March 5, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Nintendo / twitter.com/NintenDaan

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7 — March 20th’s well anticipated playful life and community simulation Animal Crossing: New Horizons will include a wealth of customisations, including some paper bag headwear.

Nintendo enthusiast and freelance writer Daan Koopman trying out New Horizons as part of a pre-release preview event, spotted the Paper Bag item when looking around an in-game shop.

Now... there is a screenshot that I wanted to share. A screenshot that will destroy the entire fabric of your being. Are you ready? Are you? Okay... there is paper bag headgear item. #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/zNrIaSZl3y — Daan Koopman (@NintenDaan) March 5, 2020

Priced up at 140 Bells, a modest amount of in-game currency quite affordable in comparison to more luxurious choices — ball gowns, sun hats, wraparound sunglasses — the grocery bag covers a player’s head, with eye holes for their wide, cartoon-style peepers.

Paper bags worn over the head usually connote a hidden identity, shame or embarrassment.

In Animal Crossing games, players are represented by a caricatured human avatar, mingling freely and without question among a population of adorable, anthropomorphic animals.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons also introduces an enhanced multiplayer element, with up to eight players rubbing shoulders and building a community on the same virtual getaway island.

The March 20 release is particularly well anticipated and could become Nintendo’s biggest launch this side of the Holiday 2020 season.