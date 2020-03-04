Take a look at the winners of Apple's Night Mode challenge

The winning entries showcased the possibilities available with the new iPhones' Night Mode. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Apple’s Shot on iPhone challenge that highlighted its Night Mode recently concluded, and the winners have just been announced.

Three of the six winners, interestingly, are from Russia while the others hail from Spain, India and China.

The Night Mode is exclusively available on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, as only these iPhones have cameras that support the feature.

It allows for taking better pictures in low light via a combination of hardware and machine learning.

For budding iPhoneographers

Singapore’s Darren Soh, who was a previous Shot on iPhone challenge winner, shared some insights for budding iPhone photographers.

Soh, a longtime iPhone user, won with his photo of Singapore’s public housing and considered winning the challenge “an excellent opportunity to show Singapore’s public housing to the world”.

His winning photo was taken with the native default iPhone camera, testament to not needing specific apps just to take great photos.

Soh’s advice to iPhone phototakers: “Learn what your iPhone is capable of doing and push its abilities to their limits. For example, the possibilities of Night Mode and also Panorama Mode on the iPhone are endless and once you determine by trial and error what works and what doesn’t, the iPhone will go a long way in helping you get the shot you have in your mind’s eye.”

On the subject of Apple’s photo challenges, Soh thinks they not only provide a platform for iPhone users to show off their skills but also allowed a wider audience to appreciate the photos.

He was drawn to winner Andrei Manuilov’s image of laundry being hung out to dry in a housing complex.

Soh said,”(It) is an image with an amazingly well balanced composition that throws so many questions back at the viewer—where is this, who lives here and perhaps the most important -- why is laundry hanging out to dry at night?”

“As an architectural photographer, I am drawn by the image’s one point perspective that leads the viewer into the frame—right smack into the hanging pieces of clothing. I would imagine it was very very dark when the image was made, and so the Night Mode on the iPhone he was using allowed us to all see what he was seeing.”

You can check out the winners’ list and their photos, that will be shared on Apple’s website, social media as well as billboards here.