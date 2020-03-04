‘Control,’ ‘Death Stranding’ lead Bafta Games Awards nominations (VIDEO)

Film and television actors Norman Reedus and Léa Seydoux as they appear in ‘Death Stranding’. — Picture courtesy of Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4 — Eleven nominations apiece were tallied up for the distinctive Control and Death Stranding, with Mobile Game of the Year subject to a public vote.

Control and Death Stranding have the most nominations going into the 2020 British Academy Games Awards.



The pair also attained the joint-highest number of nominations in gala history.

Of the two, only Control is in the running as one of the year’s most outstanding releases.

It’s joined in the Best Games category by Untitled Goose Game, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Outer Wilds, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Disco Elysium.

However, the Death Stranding creative director, Hideo Kojima, will receive a Bafta Fellowship in recognition of his career achievements.

Breakout hit and mischief maker extraordinaire “Untitled Goose Game” picked up three other nominations, in the Audio, Family and Original Property categories.

Promotional image for 'Control'. — Picture courtesy of Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

By contrast, nuanced story-driven amnesiac detective mystery Disco Elysium was second only to Control and Death Stranding in terms of nomination frequency, collecting commendations for Artistic Achievement, Game Design, Music, Narrative and the studio debut category as well as Original Property.

Where most awards are determined by a vote among Bafta’s game industry membership, the Mobile Game of the Year award is given in response to a public vote.

Nominated for this year’s trophy are not only the enormous, long-lived franchise spin-offs Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokémon Go, but also interactive live-action police investigation Dead Man’s Phone (not to be confused with acclaimed stage play Dead Man’s Cell Phone), wonderfully animated crime-solving puzzle Tangle Tower, and Apple Arcade contributions Assemble with Care (from Monument Valley studio Ustwo) and What the Golf?

The British Academy Games Awards will be broadcast live from 6pm UK time on April 2, 2020 via twitch.tv/bafta, twitter.com/baftagames, youtu.be/bafta, and facebook.com/bafta. — AFP-Relaxnews