Vivo Apex 2020 concept features fully edgeless screen, no ports of any kind (VIDEO)

The Vivo Apex 2020 — Picture courtesy of Vivo via AFP

DONGGUAN, Feb 29 — Chinese manufacturer Vivo has presented the new Apex 2020 concept, which it originally planned on unveiling in at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, which has been cancelled.

This is the third iteration of the concept smartphone, which already caused a stir in previous years. When it was presented in 2018, it featured an edgeless display with a retractable photo module and a fingerprint sensor underneath the screen.

Last year, it offered a truly borderless screen in front and on the sides. Only a dual main photo sensor remained on the back of the device.

This year's Apex 2020 smartphone concept incorporates even more futuristic features. First and foremost, it comes equipped with a 120-degree full-view edgeless display that covers the entire front and the sides of the device, which has no notch or physical buttons.

These have been replaced with a haptic sensor that responds to pressure. To accommodate this layout the front camera has been integrated directly beneath the screen. And that is not all, there is also a 60W wireless super flash-charge system that does not require any physical connection.

All of this technology will no doubt feature on a future model that is expected to launch in 2020, which will likely blaze a trail for smartphones over the next few years. — AFP-Relaxnews