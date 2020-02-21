Eli Roth linked with ‘Borderlands’ action game movie (VIDEO)

‘Borderlands 3’ debuted in 2019 on PS4, XBO and PC. — Picture from Gearbox/2K Games via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Feb 21 — The director of Hostel, Death Wish, and The House with a Clock in Its Walls has been linked with a video game adaptation in a deleted tweet.

Eli Roth is now expected to take the reigns of a Borderlands movie project, per a tweet sent and then withdrawn by the game franchise’s development studio.

“I’m very excited to welcome Eli Roth as Director of the Borderlands movie in development with Lionsgate and Arad Productions”, Randy Pitchford wrote late on February 19, 2020.

“Please welcome [him] to the team and be sure to catch the [Gearbox] Main Theater Show at PAX East on 2/27 to learn more.”

Though the Splat Pack director is best known for the graphic violence and torture of the Hostel films and The Green Inferno, his resume also includes horror-comedy Cabin Fever, Bruce Willis action movie Death Wish, and PG-rated fantasy adventure The House with a Clock in Its Walls.

Meanwhile, the violence of the Borderlands franchise has for the most part been tempered by irreverence, humour, vibrant characters and a comic-book style.

Debuting in 2009, Borderlands accrued an enthusiastic fanbase and expanded on it through 2013’s Borderlands 2 and then, most recently, late 2019’s Borderlands 3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and Google Stadia.

The third core game was officially announced at PAX East in March 2019, with Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford now promising more Borderlands content of one form or another during their February 27, 2020 stage presentation.

A Borderlands film had been announced in 2015 and resurfaced again in 2019 alongside a resurgence in Borderland 3-related interest.

The release of Borderlands 2 for PlayStation VR in late 2018 was accompanied by an effects-laden live-action trailer which, some suggested, doubled as a concept teaser for the movie project. — AFP-Relaxnews