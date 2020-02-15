Toss a card game to your Witcher in ‘Gwent’ for Android

Oh valley of Gwenty, oh valley of Gwenty. — Picture courtesy of CD Projekt RED

NEW YORK, Feb 15 — In interpreting a fictional dwarven card game described in Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher stories, video game developer CD Projekt Red struck gold.

Gwent was an optional mini-game contained within 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and, in 2019, Nintendo Switch.

In amongst their medieval adventuring and monster-slaying, fans of the Gwent card game would find themselves drawn far from more urgently heroic matters by the one-on-one pursuit, tracking down scores of specific AI characters to prove their mastery and collect a full deck of 195 cards.

CD Projekt RED spun Gwent off into its own standalone game in 2016, with official releases of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game on PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2018, and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales presented as an entire narrative adventure powered by Gwent interactions shortly after.

With iOS devices added to the Gwent game family in October 2019, the Android platform is joining the party from March 24, CD Projekt has announced.

It will support cross-play between PC, iOS, and Android, encouraging players to remain involved wherever they might be.

The free mobile game is monetized through a variety of in-app purchases that range in price from US$4.99 (RM20.7) to $39.99.

Both Netflix’s December 2019 season of The Witcher and CD Projekt’s game franchise were based Andrzej Sapkowski’s stories.

Netflix confirmed a second season of The Witcher before the first was made available. — AFP-Relaxnews