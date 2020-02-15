New video game release: ‘Luna: The Shadow Dust’

‘LUNA The Shadow Dust’ takes players through a beautifully animated puzzle adventure. — Picture courtesy of Lantern Studio

BEIJING, Feb 15 — In a strange, dream-like world, a nameless main character falls from the dark sky and lands, cradled by a bubble, on a desolate landscape.

That wasteland hides an invisible tower whose ascending levels contain puzzling locked doors and room-size illustrated origin stories.

There are no words in LUNA The Shadow Dust, which trades on an expressive cartoon-style animation and traditional point & click gameplay.

Made by Lantern Studio, a four-person, all-Chinese team dispersed across three continents, it was crowdfunded to the tune of £17,570 (RM94,939) in 2016 by an international fanbase and is now available through German company Application Systems Heidelberg and, in China, Coconut Island Games.

LUNA The Shadow Dust clocks in at around 3 to 4 hours, if players don’t get too stuck in some of the more challenging rooms. Released on February 13, it has accrued a 96 per cent positive user rating from an initial wave of Steam users.

It’s available for US$19.99 USD (RM82.8) from Steam in Mac, PC and Linux versions. — AFP-Relaxnews