Huawei Y7p: Most affordable phone with Huawei Mobile Services

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Apart from the Nova 7i, the Huawei Y7p is also going to be available for the Malaysian market.

This is a new budget triple-camera smartphone and it is the most affordable Huawei device to ship with Huawei Mobile Services.

According to the official product page, the Y7p features a colourful back design that comes with a holographic-like effect.

Upfront, it has a 6.39″ HD+ IPS display that boasts a 90.15 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

For selfies, it gets a punch-hole on the top left corner which houses an 8MP front camera.

Under the hood, it runs on a familiar Kirin 710F processor that’s mated to 4GB of RAM. There’s 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded further via a microSD card.

The Huawei Y7p gets a triple-camera setup on the rear that comprises of a 48MP f/1.8 main camera, an 8MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP f/2.4 depth camera.

Powering the device is a 4,000mAh battery and it supports 5V 2A charging via microUSB. Out of the box, it runs on EMUI 9.1 that’s based on Android 9 Pie. Overall, this seems to be a watered-down version of the Huawei Y9s.

The difference is that it doesn’t come with Google Play Store, so you’ll have to use Huawei’s AppGallery to discover and download mobile apps.

The Huawei Y7p is officially priced at RM699 and it will be available on the Huawei Online store from the 14th February 2020 at 10.08am.

If you’re looking for something better, the Huawei Nova 7i is also available for pre-order this coming Friday and it’s priced at RM1,099. — SoyaCincau