Apple to offer same app across multiple platforms as a bundle

Purchased macOS apps can now be bundled with their complementary iOS version. ― Istock.com/AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 7 ― Instead of separately purchasing the iOS version of a macOS app that you want to use on both types of devices, Apple has begun to offer customers an option to buy them as a bundle.

In Apple's Xcode 11.4 beta, the latest test version of the company's development environment consisting of software development tools for all Apple operating systems, a new feature has been added to make downloading applications that users typically use across platforms more simple: the universal purchase for macOS apps.

This tool would allow developers to offer their macOS application as a bundle with the iOS iteration, similarly to how Apple already offers universal iOS applications for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV app purchases ― no need to buy the software multiple times to have it on each device.

To do so, Xcode users simply need to “specify the same bundle identifier as your iOS app in the Xcode template assistant when creating a new project;” thanks to this tool, macOS users only need to purchase an app once to be able to access it on their iPhone for no additional charge.

This universal purchase tool is available now as part of the Xcode 11.4 beta.― AFP-Relaxnews