Samsung’s second-gen Galaxy Buds: What we know so far

The first generation of Samsung Galaxy Buds charging wirelessly atop an S10 phone. — AFP pic

SEOUL, Feb 6 — In addition to the introduction of Samsung’s newest Galaxy smartphones next Tuesday at the Unpacked event, the next generation of Galaxy Buds are expected to make an appearance.

With Samsung’s Unpacked event kicking off in less than a week, rumours are circulating more than ever about what hardware the brand could launch. While a Galaxy smartphone reveal is virtually guaranteed, rumours are now pointing to the unveiling of a new generation of Galaxy Buds which, per a complementary Galaxy Buds+ application preview published on the App Store, have been confirmed to exist.

While the company indirectly announced that the earbuds are on the cusp of launching, they did not disclose whether they will be announced at the event (though all signs point to an Unpacked reveal) nor any specs.

Based on predictions that have spread through the web, this generation of Galaxy Buds will allegedly have a 11-hour battery life on a single charge; however, like the previous model, they will lack noise cancellation technology.

According to renowned tech leaker Evan Blass who published a chart comparing the original model’s specifications to the + version on Twitter, that battery duration applies to the playtime life; alternatively, the buds will only give users 7.5 hours of talk time. Three minutes of charge will enable an hour of playtime.

Other changes include the integration of two-way dynamic speakers rather than one-way, two outer microphones instead of one and Spotify control on the touch pad in addition to play, pause, skip and volume controls.

Blass has stated that the Galaxy Buds+ will retail for US$149 (RM614.06), US$20 more than the first generation. In any case, the official specs will likely be revealed on February 11 during Unpacked. — AFP-Relaxnews