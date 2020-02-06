‘Fortnite’ adding Harley Quinn to continue DC crossover

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in a still from ‘Suicide Squad’. — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 — Just in time for the Birds of Prey movie.

After playing host to Batman and Catwoman in September 2019, Harley Quinn is the next DC Comics character in line for the Fortnite treatment.

Established Fortnite data miner Lucas7yoshi broadcast the discovery via Twitter, with the PC, console and mobile game’s Item Store expected to add the skins on February 6.

According to the leak, the optional Harley Quinn Bundle will contain two character costumes, one in the style of DC Comics’ 2016 antihero movie Suicide Squad, the other more in line with Birds of Prey.

There are also replacements for the game’s standard pickaxe tool, in keeping with the character’s own preferences: a baseball bat and a mallet.

A set of five in-game challenges asks players to attack players with pickaxes, hit weak points, and place within the top 10, 20, or 30 during any standard game mode—Solos, Duos, or Squads.

However long the Harley Quinn event lasts for, a Love and War limited time mode event is being forecast as part of the same data mine, with Valentine’s Day fast approaching.

For context, the Fortnite Batman Caped Crusader Pack was available for two weeks, its introduction coinciding with Batman Day, priced at US$19.99 (RM82.38).

A complimentary Catwoman Comic Book Outfit and a Batglider debuted at the same time for 1,500 V-Bucks and 1,200 V-Bucks, the free game’s virtual currency, approximately US$14.99 and US$12.99 respectively.

Batman Day was also celebrated with a Welcome to Gotham City event that had one of Fortnite locations made over in a Gotham City style, accompanied by half a dozen in-game challenges to complete.

Previous Fortnite movie tie-ins have included events and skins themed around Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and John Wick 3: Parabellum.

Warner Bros continues expanding its DC Comics Extended Universe through Birds of Prey, which begins its international theatrical run this week, taking Margot Robbie’s breakout Harley Quinn character from Suicide Squad and having her lead an unlikely group of crime fighters. — AFP-Relaxnews