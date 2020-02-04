Google's AI may soon pick photos to send you as part of monthly subscription

Google is currently trialing a new Photos subscription service that will rely on the platform's smarts to select pictures of users' 'best memories,' print them off, and send them through the mail. ― Picture courtesy of Google Inc via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 4 ― Google is reportedly trialing a new subscription plan for Photos that would require Google's AI to select 10 images from your collection to print and send to you via postal mail.

Late last week, 9to5Google indicated that Google has begun trialing a new monthly service to which Photos users can subscribe to get prints of their best photos by mail of the previous 30 days ― as selected by the platform's artificial intelligence.

According to the site, which first reported the news on Friday, customers in the US can sign up to receive 10 4×6-inch photos printed on matte, white cardstock for US$7.99 per month. The images will be selected automatically by Google's AI which will determine which pictures capture a user's “best memories” from the past month.

Though Google will choose the collection of photos, users will be able to pick one out of three themes for the series: people and pets, mostly landscapes, or a little bit of everything.

This is the latest offer by Google to give users a physical version of content that's typically only viewed in a digital format nowadays. Back in 2017, the company gave customers the opportunity to create soft and hardcover photo books, and last year, canvas prints were made available.

As of now, the subscription is being trialed by invitation. Depending on the results of this test, the subscription could roll out more widely later this year. ― AFP-Relaxnews