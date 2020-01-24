Tinder introduces new tools to keep users safe

Tinder is introducing a photo verification tool. — Picture courtesy of Tinder via AFP

NEW YORK, Jan 24 — Tinder has announced a collection of tools for the application that prevent users from being catfished and help them keep in touch with trusted contacts and emergency services if needed.

Yesterday, Tinder announced a slew of new safety features designed to protect users when they’re meeting new people.

A handful of the new tools are available thanks to the integration of Noonlight, a connected safety platform that gives each individual a personal safety service. Through Noonlight, users can share information about their date night — who they’re meeting as well as where and at what time — with people they trust. Users can “discreetly trigger” emergency services in the event that they feel uncomfortable or in danger.

Along with Noonlight, Tinder has begun slowly rolling out Photo Verification, a feature that’s still being tested, which “allows members to self-authenticate through a series of real-time posed selfies, which are compared to existing profile photos using human-assisted AI technology.” Those with verified identities will have a blue checkmark next to their names in a very Twitter-like fashion.

Users will also be armed with a Safety Center tool which provides information about how to stay safe. The company has plans to eventually personalise this guide to each individual, but right now, it’s rolling out with the same information for everyone.

Lastly, in select markets the application will inform users if offensive content was sent thanks to machine learning. If this type of message is detected, Tinder will prompt users with a question asking “Does this bother you?” and if they answer “yes,” they will be presented with the option to block the person. Likewise, if a user is sending offensive content, the app will ask them to verify if they really want to send the material.

All features have already begun rolling out and will continue to over the next few months. — AFP-Relaxnews