'Mario Kart Tour' prepares second multiplayer test

'Mario Kart Tour' could add two types of multiplayer race ― local and online. ― Picture courtesy of Nintendo via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 22 ― A second round of multiplayer testing is on course for Mario Kart Tour, no subscription required.

Nintedo's mobile racing game Mario Kart Tour is getting closer to adding its multiplayer mode.

A first multiplayer test had been held over a week in December 2019, but was limited to those who had bought a US$4.99 (RM20.36) Gold Pass for the month.

A second multiplayer test is on the way, and this time all players can join in, not just #MarioKartTour Gold Pass subscribers. Further details will be posted here and in-game soon, so buckle up and start your engines! pic.twitter.com/8l3YVEabll — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) January 21, 2020

While that beta test let up to eight drivers compete online over the course of a three-race cup, this second test is expected to trial Mario Kart Tour's ability to connect racers in close proximity.

Details concerning format and dates are yet to be announced, Nintendo announced via social media. ― AFP-Relaxnews