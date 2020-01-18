Twenty-nine game bargain bundle helps Australian recovery

The Humble Australia Fire Relief Bundle - for Australia, largely by Australians, supported around the world. — Picture courtesy of Humble Bundle SYDNEY, Jan 18 — Humble Bundle’s Australia Fire Relief Bundle collects 29 PC games, from Hollow Knight and Crawl to Feather and Frog Detective 1.

Indie game developers, online store Humble Bundle and video game fans are clubbing together for the Australian Fire Relief Bundle which, in its first day, ripped past US$525,000 (RM2.1 million) worth of receipts.

The bundle collects 29 PC games which range from the acclaimed action platformer Hollow Knight to serene airborne exploration experience Feather.

Twenty-two of the contained titles are also natively compatible with Mac OS X, while a good number come from Australia-based studios.

The vast majority hail from Australian studios and publishers, too.

It runs until Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11am PST, 2pm EST, 7pm GMT, 8pm CET, and 9pm SAST, then half past midnight in India, 4am Korea, 3am in South East Asia and China, and 6am in Sydney, Australia.

Pricing is a little higher than standard Humble Bundles, which are usually split into several groups, encouraging customers to plump for a top-tier purchase and pull the average purchase amount (and mid-tier price tag) upward.

Still, at US$25 for the lot, the bundle works out at a little less (or little more) than US$1 per game.

Site visitors can choose to donate more than that if they wish, with two early high-value contributions coming from digital product designer Warren Dunlop (US$1,000) and then Australian studio SMG (US$1,001), as well as an anonymous benefactor.

“Go take top spot from me!” Dunlop had Tweeted, later adding: “Woke up to already being third on the @humble Australian Fire Relief leaderboard and couldn’t be happier about it.”

Where Humble Bundle buyers can normally choose how their contributions are divided between game developers, store admins and selected charities, Fire Relief Bundle proceeds will be split between the World Wildlife Fund, the Royal Society for the Protection of Animals and WIRES—the Wildlife Information and Education Service based in New South Wales on the east coast of Australia.

Those three charities will then help in restoring lands and wildlife populations ravaged by a historically damaging Australian bushfire season that began in June 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews



