Think your pet likes music? Create a playlist for it with Spotify

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Spotify recently decided to get into the pet game.

What the music streaming service provider has decided to do is let animal lovers create a playlist for their pets.

Aptly titled the Pet Playlist, the paw friendly playlist was created after conducting an online survey that reached out to 5,000 pet-owners from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Spain and Italy.

A press statement from the company said it found that 70 per cent of pet owners considered the emotional wellness of their pets daily, eight in 10 people believed their pets liked music and 46 per cent of people believed music was a stress reliever for their pets.

This journalist decided to create a playlist for Batman, one of his three cats.

It was easy enough: just state some details about your pet like their species to their traits and Spotify will algorithmically generate a playlist for you and your furry buddy.

What came out from Spotify for the energetic Batman were songs from my preferred genres. Batman’s very own pet playlist. — Picture courtesy of Spotify

Since I usually listen to Hip Hop music on Spotify, my pet playlist featured artists like Luk & Fil, Aesop Rock, QuEST, Paris Jones and Logic.

Judging from the way he reacted, Batman seemed to like his new playlist.

Get your own pet playlist at: https://pets.byspotify.com/step1/