Instagram finally bringing DMs to the desktop platform

Instagram is bringing Direct messaging to the web. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 16 — Instagram has announced that Direct messaging for the desktop version of the platform is in the works.

Slowly but surely, Instagram’s desktop platform is gaining features previously exclusive to the mobile version of the application; the latest feature in development for the browser version is Direct messaging.

On Tuesday, the Facebook-owned company said that it is “currently testing Direct messaging on the web, so you can read and reply to your messages from wherever you are.” The feature — which will be basically identical to its mobile counterpart — is rolling out for a small collection of users to test out ahead of the global public launch.

Users will be able create group conversations as well as send stickers and other content just like they can on their smartphones. Such an addition will streamline the Instagram experience across devices and possibly even across platforms, a change that would support Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision to combine the messaging services of Facebook’s Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Though the company did not comment on when browser-based DMs will be available to the rest of the world, it should hit the platform over the next few months. — AFP-Relaxnews