Realme 5i Malaysia: Everything you need to know (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The latest budget smartphone from Realme has just been launched in Malaysia.

This is the first smartphone of 2020 from the Chinese company, and is a toned down — and more affordable — version of the Realme 5. Launched alongside the Realme Buds Air, the Realme 5i is yet another option in the budget smartphone market, an increasingly competitive market.

Pricing & availability

There are two colour options when it comes to the Realme 5i: Aqua Blue and Forest Green, with the first online sale happening on Lazada on the 28th of January 2020 at 12AM. Meanwhile, offline sales begin on the 18th of January 2020 at authorised retailers.

Realme 5i — 4GB, 64GB — RM599

Customers can also get a free “CNY Gift Box” while stocks last. Click here for Realme’s official store on Lazada.

Realme 5i specs

Specs-wise, the Realme 5i is a decent value-for-money proposition. The smartphone is powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 665 AIE, and you also get a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged via microUSB. No fast-charging, unfortunately.

There’s a 6.5″ display HD+ display, and Realme has also included a 3-card slot—two nanoSIMs and one microSD card for memory expansion of up to 256GB. There’s also a reverse charge function so that can charge other devices with a compatible microUSB cable.

Meanwhile, the Realme 5i comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear: a 119-degree ultra wide-angle lens, a 12MP wide-angle primary shooter, a portrait lens, and a macro lens.

For selfies, you get an 8MP front facing shooter that’s housed in a “mini-drop” that Realme says is 30.0 per cent smaller than the previous generation.

At RM599, the Realme 5i certainly has its strengths.

At RM599, the Realme 5i certainly has its strengths.