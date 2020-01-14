Would you pay RM799 to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time?

Belkin has just announced a range of new accessories that cater to the iPhone and Apple Watch. — Picture via SoyaCincau

PETALING JAYA, Jan 14 — If you have an iPhone and an Apple Watch, Belkin has just announced a range of new accessories that cater towards both products — although you’ll certainly have shell out quite a bit of cash for any of the accessories.

According to Belkin, accessories in the line-up have been certified with “Made for Apple” certification, although it’s worth noting that Apple’s official certification of 3rd party accessories is done under the MFi banner: Made for iPhone — and not “Made for Apple”.

First up, we have the Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone + Apple Watch, which is basically a wireless dock to charge 3 devices at the same time. 7.5W wireless charging for your iPhone, while you also get a 5W magnetic charging pad for your Apple Watch. There’s also a 5W USB-A port to charge your AirPods, or any other USB-A accessory.

However, the charging dock is pretty expensive at RM799–for some comparison, a wireless charging pad from Ugreen only costs RM48.40, although it lacks the additional charging ports that the BOOST UP has. Belkin’s accessories have never been cheap, however, so it isn’t exactly a huge surprise.

Meanwhile, there’s also Rockstar lightning headphones that retail from RM199, along with a 2K powerbank for the Apple Watch that will add “up to 63 hours” of battery life to your Apple Watch — that will have a RRP of RM299. In addition to that, there’s also a Boost Up 10W wireless charging pad and stand, with the former going for RM389 and the latter retailing for RM339. Also announced is a 27W USB-C + 12W USB-A charger that will retail for RM259, while Belkin has also introduced a PD-supported car charger that charges your iPhone 11 at 18W via USB-C and a second device at 12W via USB-A (RM139).

Lastly, there’s a Boost Charge 10K power bank that’s specifically designed for the iPhone. That means MFi certification, and you can charge your smartphone and the power bank itself simultaneously — via a Lightning port. Again, this won’t come cheap — RM339.All in all, most — if not all of the accessories above are pretty pricey, and it remains to be seen if they’re worth going for over more affordable offerings. For example, the 10K power bank arguably overpriced, while RM799 just to have the luxury of charging both your iPhone and Apple Watch (and potentially your AirPods, too) at the same time might seem to be just that — a luxury. Still, there are some who would appreciate the convenience.

Perhaps the dock that includes charging support for the Apple Watch might be worth a look, given that Apple’s smartwatch doesn’t charge on generic Qi wireless chargers, but for the most part, more affordable alternatives are certainly enough.

If you’d like to buy the accessories, you can head over to Machines, Harvey Norman, or you can visit the Lazada official store here or the Shopee official store here. — SoyaCincau